NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Guzaliak, 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Antonine Village where she made her home, following a long and fulfilling life.

Martha was born November 22, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis Guzaliak and Katherine Kinnick Guzaliak and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1942 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and subsequently graduated as a registered nurse from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in 1947.

Martha worked as a registered nurse for 38 years and retired in 1985 as a head nurse at Southside Hospital.

She was a former member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown and was currently a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. James Catholic Church in North Jackson.

Martha was a member of the Retired Nurses Organization and the Keenagers of North Jackson.

She enjoyed music and singing and could often be heard singing and playing the piano during Friday dinners at the local VFW. Martha also sang with The Docs of Dixieland Group and opened a Pittsburgh Pirate’s game by singing the National Anthem. In 1974, she was honored by the Youngstown Area Baseball Old Timers Association.

Martha is survived by her four nephews, Harry “Butch” Guzaliak, William “Bill” MacMichael, Stephen Ciszewski and Michael Sklepko; two nieces, Janet MacMichael and Martha Sklepko; many great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members including, Paul Andraso; members of the Bletso family and many friends.

Martha will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, four sisters, Katherine Burnside, Mary Ciszewski, Helen Sklepko and Elizabeth MacMichael; a brother, Harry Guzaliak; three brothers-in-law, Stephen Ciszewski, Michael Sklepko and Stanley MacMichael; a sister-in-law, Freda Guzaliak; nieces, Patricia Burnside Sherwood and her husband, John Sherwood, Mary Elizabeth Sklepko Andraso and Margaret Ciszewski Richardson; a nephew, David Guzaliak and her longtime dear friend and partner, Robert Bletso, preceded Martha in death.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. James Church, 50 Rosemont Road, North Jackson, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. David Merzweiler.

Martha’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the entire staff at Antonine Village for their love, support, and care of their dear aunt for the past six years. They would also like to extend a thank you to Patriot Hospice for help in her care these past five months and a special thank you to Chaplain Matt Doerle for all the songs sung and scriptures read to her. We know she was very grateful for everyone’s help, kindness and compassion throughout the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.