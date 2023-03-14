YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha A. Billec, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 12, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley surrounded by her family.

Martha was born May 2, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Ann Podresky Matuscak, and lived in Youngstown and Austintown her entire life.

She was a 1957 graduate of Chaney High School and after high school Martha went on to become a Beautician. She also worked at Home Interiors Corp., Revco Drug Store, Kroger’s Deli and Hills department store in Austintown. Most importantly, Martha was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Martha married her husband Joseph R. Billec, on August 20, 1960, at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown where they were parishioners for many years. Martha and Joseph celebrated 60 years of marriage before Joseph passed away on November 26, 2020.

Martha enjoyed baking, was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining during the holidays. She and Joe enjoyed visiting relatives and were avid card players. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Martha always looked forward to spending time with her two grandchildren, Sarah and Joe.

Mrs. Billec leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons, David Billec of Austintown and Mark (Patricia) Billec of Canfield; two grandchildren, Sarah (Trey) Hughes of Newport, Kentucky and Joseph M. Billec of Beavercreek, Ohio, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Griener, Anna Szmara, John Matuscak, Paul Matuscak, Dorothy Mancini and Lillian Sinkovich.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Martha will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Joseph.

Martha’s family would like to thank Diane and Ed Reese, the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads Hospice for the love and compassion shown towards their mother over the last three years.

In lieu of flowers, Martha’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice of Akron through www.crossroadshospice.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.