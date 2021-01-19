Marshel M. “Mark” Scott, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marshel M. “Mark” Scott, 64, passed away Saturday morning, January 16, 2021, at his home following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Marshel was born September 26, 1956, in Lewiston, Maine, a son of Douglas and Gloria Hanson Scott. He came to East Palestine to live as a teenager, moved to California and then later returned to East Palestine.

Mark earned a GED after serving in the U.S. Navy and worked in the steel tubing industry.

He later was a truck driver for various companies.

He was a mechanically-inclined person and he really enjoyed home improvement projects. Mark was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed yardwork, trains, cooking, playing cards and race cars.

Mark was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ingalls Scott, whom he married December 11, 2011; four sons, Brian (Samantha) Scott of East Palestine, Samuel (Monique) Scott of Chino, California, Reed (Allie) Scott of Dana Point, California, and Tyler (Traci) Scott of Eastvale, California; his mother, Gloria Scott Lemieux of New Middletown; a stepson, John (Traci) Lyden of Summerville, South Carolina; a stepdaughter, Celia (Justin) George of Rogers; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Vicky Scott and Cindy Pickrell; two brothers, Gregory (Cathy) Scott and Douglas (Beth) Scott and his friend and former wife, Mary Nixon.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Douglas, and a sister, Kristine Ricketts.

Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life service that will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Greenford Christian Church, Building B, 11767 Lisbon Rd., Greenford, OH 44422.

If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Mark and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Mark’s name to the funeral home to help with final expenses.