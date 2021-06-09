Marlene L. Smail, Liberty Township, Ohio

Cows standing in approximately a foot of manure on the property. (Courtesy: Attorney General Dave Yost)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene L. Smail, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Marlene was born December 9, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Melvin Smail and Marlene Allen O’Neill and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1977 graduate of McDonald High School and worked for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission for 31 years.

Marlene enjoyed visiting Las Vegas, Geneva-on-the-Lake and Ocean City, Maryland. She loved spending time with her family, and most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Marlene leaves to cherish her memory three children, Jeff (Stephanie) Killin, Kristy Killin, and Danny Smith (fiancee’ Dawn Zarlingo), who was her “special little guy;” four grandchildren, Justin Creech, Makenna Killin, Alaina Killin, and Giavona Smith; her mother, Marlene O’Neill; a sister, Karen Joiner (Bob Calvin); two brothers, Melvin Smail and Alan (Alyssa) Smail; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and many friends.

Marlene will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, Melvin Smail, preceded Marlene in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Marlene and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

