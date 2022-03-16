YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Phillips, 64, passed away of natural causes, unexpectedly, Saturday evening, March 12, 2022.

Mark was born November 28, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence and Agnes Hudak Phillips and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1975 graduate of Chaney High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University in 1991.

In his younger days, Mark worked at St. Elizabeth Health Center before joining Southwoods Health where he worked as a sterile technician at Southwoods Surgical Center for 19 years retiring several years ago.

Mark was a member of Holy Family Church.

He was an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed attending races. Mark also enjoyed photography, camping, and bowling but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dianne Sebest Phillips of Poland, whom he married February 29, 2004; his father, Larry Phillips of Youngstown; two daughters, Felicia (Shane) Burkholder and Marcie Phillips, both of Lowellville; a grandson Andrew Bryan, Jr.; a brother, Larry Phillips, Jr. of Longwood, Florida; a sister, Kate (Kevin) Schmidt of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Mary Beth Phillips of Boardman; three stepchildren, Elizabeth Soich, Thomas (Sarah) Soich and Andrew (Lauren) Soich; seven stepgrandchildren and many extended family members.

His mother, Agnes Phillips and a brother, Jeffrey Phillips, preceded Mark in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Mark’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Fund in Mark’s name.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.