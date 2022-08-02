AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Oliver Aber, 79, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center.

Mark was born August 20, 1942, in Verona, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Mary Aber and came to the Youngstown area as a teenager.

Mark earned an associate degree in graphic design from Youngstown State University and worked in management at Copperweld, LTV and CSC steel for 40 years, retiring in 2012.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church and was very active with many activities and organizations within the church.

Mark greatly enjoyed classic cars and working outside. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Marianne Jones Aber, whom he married May 27, 1967; his son, Jeffrey Aber of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Lynne (Joe) Bartholomew of Canfield and two grandchildren, Joe and Madison Bartholomew.

Besides his mother, his stepfather, Harry Kaufmann, also preceded Mark in death.

Per Mark’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Mark’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in Mark’s name.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

