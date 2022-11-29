YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark F. Griffin, 70, passed away Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022, at his home from complications related to diabetes.

Mark was born March 5, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Paul Francis Griffin and Alice Jane McDougal Griffin. He was raised in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and was a 1970 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He worked for many years at Sherwin Williams/US Can/Ball Manufacturing in Hubbard before retiring several years ago.

Mark was a member of Canfield Sportsmens Conservation Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 in Austintown. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cheering on the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes,

Mark is survived by his wife, Bobbi Clark Griffin, whom he married November 10, 2010; three brothers, Paul (Jane) Griffin of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Jim (Tracey) Griffin of Sharpsville and Bobby Griffin of Williamsfield, Pennsylvania; three children, six grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and extended family members and many friends.

A brother, Thomas Griffin and a sister, Geryl Griffin King, preceded Mark in death.

Per Mark’s request, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.