Mark E. Tacsik, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Tacsik, 60, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 8, 2021, at his home.

Mark was born January 2, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of Oscar “Huck” Tacsik and Frances Zombek Tacsik and was a lifelong area resident.

Mark was a 1979 graduate of Chaney High School and was an owner/operator of the family business, Huck’s Motors, on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

Mr. Tacsik enjoyed classic cars, vacationing in Key West, Florida and he loved music. Cars, friends and family were his life and he enjoyed them all to the fullest.

He leaves his daughter and the love of his life, Nikki Tacsik of Poland; his mother, Frances of Girard; two brothers, Paul (Marge) Tacsik of Boardman and David Tacsik of Youngstown; a sister, Lisa Hartman of Youngstown; several nieces and nephews; his former wife, friend and mother of his daughter, Virginia Roulakis and his former wife and friend, Lisa Earl.

His father, Huck, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the visitation or service. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mark and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

