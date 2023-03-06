AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Zatvarnicky, 58, passed away Friday, February 25, 2023.

Mark was born April 10, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Helen Marks Zatvarnicky and was raised in Austintown. Mark lived in Florida for 35 years and returned to Austintown a few years ago.

He was a 1984 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked at CVS Pharmacy for many years.

Mark faithfully attended Mercy House Church in Lowellville.

He was a loving father and husband and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Pamela Lampe Zatvarnicky; his son, Christopher Zatvarnicky; his brother, Michael (Dianne) Zatvarnicky and their children, Jared and Kelsey Zatvarnicky.

There will be no calling hours.

A private celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.