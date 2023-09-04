COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Vuksanovich, 54, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by family and close friends.

Mark was born August 18, 1969, in Youngstown. The second of three sons of Boris and Patricia (née Schuster) Vuksanovich, Mark was a lifelong area resident and had recently moved from Poland back to his family’s farm in Coitsville.

He was a 1987 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and subsequently attended Youngstown State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s of Business Administration.

Mark worked as a mechanical engineer his entire career, most recently with Cannon USA in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. He also had his own engineering company and taught as an adjunct instructor at Youngstown State University in Mechanical Engineering Technology.

Mark was a member of the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association and a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He enjoyed many activities and hobbies, but his favorites were shooting sports and working on projects around the farm with his daughters, especially anything that involved his Kubota tractor.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jennifer Kendall, whom he married December 31, 2002; his parents, Boris and Kathleen Vuksanovich of Struthers; his two daughters, Samantha and Olivia Vuksanovich, both at home; his two brothers, twin, Brian (Lori) Vuksanovich of Poland and Eric (Christina) Vuksanovich of Poland; a stepbrother, John Bungar of Hermitage; his stepsister, Tammy (Dennis) Currie of Hermitage; nieces and nephews, Chad, Jasmine, Andrew, David, Jason, Joseph, Ruby and Stella and many extended family members. He will be dearly missed by his favorite cat, Squeak.

His mother, Patricia Vuksanovich and grandparents, Jacob and Charlotte Schuster and Rudy and Milena Vuksanovich; preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the family to help establish a scholarship fund for 4-H Market Animal Projects in Mahoning County.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

