YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. LaRew, 50, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, after suffering an apparent heart attack at work.

Mark was born July 21, 1971 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David and Diane Mitcheltree LaRew and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

He was a 1990 graduate of South High School.

He worked at Treemen Industries in Boardman for five years and was currently working at BRT Extrusions in Niles since May.

Mark was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and enjoyed collecting Bengals memorabilia and sports cards.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shelly Swartz LaRew whom he married March 29, 2018. Six children, Makayla Charles, Dylan Swartz, Myah Swartz, Hayden LaRew, Krystalee LaRew and Anthony LaRew all at home; four brothers, Chris (Sheryl) LaRew of Madison, Ohio, Cory LaRew of Lowellville, William Pietz of Youngstown and David “Pete” LaRew of Leavittsburg; two sisters, Tammy LaRew of Lowellville and Chrissy LaRew of Girard; a sister in law, Patricia LaRew of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Besides his parents, two brothers, David LaRew, Jr. and Brian LaRew also preceded Mark in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.