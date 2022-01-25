YOUNGSTOWN- Marjorie Ann Tomo, 97, formerly of N. Osborn and Belle Vista Avenues, passed away Thursday morning, January 20, 2022, at Canfield Place, where she resided for the last five years, after a long and fulfilling life.



Margie was born February 27, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Danus Textoris, and lived on the city’s west side all her life.

She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Chaney High School, class of June 1942.



In 1943 she began working at Briel’s Flower Shop as a designer and bookkeeper until her marriage in 1950 and then operated her own floral design shop at her home in the early 1960’s, with her husband John as the delivery man. She continued her career at Briel’s in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s.



While Susan and Debbie were in school, Margie was very active in PTA and Band Boosters at West Elementary, West Junior High and Chaney High Schools.



A lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Margie participated in most of the organizations the church had to offer. She sang in the choir, taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, presided over the Ladies Altar Guild and the Tuesday Ladies Club, and served on the church council as financial recording secretary. She also worked at the bereavement gatherings, bazaars, Sunday dinners and Ladies Guild teas. She was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s League and the Croatian Senior Citizens. Besides being active at St. John, she enjoyed participating in Bible study and Healing Hearts at Zion Lutheran Church.

Margie was a delegate from St. John Lutheran Church at the annual Slovak Zion Synod Conferences in New York and Pennsylvania for many years. where she and John gathered with John’s brother, Rev. Andrew Tomo, and his wife Evelyn, and their Slovak friends.

Margie married John Tomo on June 17, 1950, at John Hus Evangelical Lutheran Church and was married for almost 51 years until his passing on May 13, 2001.



Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and cousin.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Ernest) Camodeca of Ashtabula and Susan (Ted) Perkins of Austintown; three grandchildren, Dr. Amy Camodeca of Moon Township, Pa., Jennifer (Chas) Doane of Riverton, Utah and Brian (Janet) Camodeca of Waterford, Pennsylvania.; three great grandsons, Charlie, Maxwell and Archie Doane; many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins of the Danus, Textoris and Tomo families; her sister-in-law Susan Snyder and also her church family and many, many friends.



Her only brother, Melvin (Marion) Textoris and John’s siblings, Paul (Valeria) Tomo, Andrew (Evelyn) Tomo, Myron (Marion) Tomo and brother-in-law Dale Snyder, preceded her in death.



Margie enjoyed living at Canfield Place where she participated in social activities and made new friendships. Susan and Debbie would like to thank all of Margies “angels” who loved her as much as she loved them and took excellent care of her throughout the years.



A private funeral service was held Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment took place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown where Margie was laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

