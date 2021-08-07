Marilyn J. Flores, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Flores, 74, went home to be with The Lord Saturday evening, July 31, 2021.

Marilyn was born June 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Richard and Margaret Reeg.

She was a 1965 graduate of East High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family as well as working several jobs outside of the home.

Marilyn was a longtime member of Shenango Valley Baptist Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where she taught Sunday school, was the music and choir leader and conducted a puppet ministry for the children of the church up to the time of her illness.

She was a very creative and artistic person who enjoyed crafts and painting and she was an avid animal lover. When traveling, she enjoyed driving up the New England coast to look at lighthouses.

Marilyn loved her family very much and never missed an opportunity to attend parties or activities for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she always looked forward to Friday night high school football games to watch the marching band with her daughter and son-in-law.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas Rounds of Florida; three daughters, Kimberly (Steve) McGuire of Cortland, Marie Flores of Warren, with whom she lived with since April of this year and Andrea (Charles) Franklin of Boardman; three grandchildren, Rosland Pugh of Columbus, Sarah (Ben) Alexander of Florida and Lori Franklin of Boardman and three great-grandchildren, A’Kyra and Javier Flores and Oliver Alexander.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lori Lynn Flores.

Marilyn’s family would like to recognize Cassie Ponnachio and Heather Elly with Southern Care Hospice, along with a longtime family friend, Trista Scott, who were her loving and compassionate caregivers, along with her ex-husband, Frank Flores, who was always there to help in any way he could.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Shenango Valley Baptist Church.

A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

