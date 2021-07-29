Marilyn A. Proverbs, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Proverbs, 90, passed away Monday evening, July 26, 2021, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Marilyn was born July 13, 1931, in Youngstown, and was a daughter of the late Charles E. Hohing and Florence Johns Devlin.

Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Boardman High School and lived her life in this area.

Mrs. Proverbs was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker who also worked outside the home as an office worker and as secretary to the president of Youngstown Sheet & Tube. She also worked at Northside Hospital and at Austintown Woodside Elementary School as a cafeteria worker.

She enjoyed reading and her children and her grandchildren were her life.

Mrs. Proverbs was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown and was a life member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, Branch No. 30.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Paula L. (Greg) Patoray of Austintown and Sharon L. Smith, with whom she shared her home; five grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Frost, Lauren (Kenneth) Johnson, Jillian Richards, Benjamin (Becky) Smith and Dr. Josh (Jacqueline) Smith; 13 great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Ethan, Kendall, Morgan, Hannah, Zachary, Dominic, Lucy, Harper, Lincoln, Reagan, Henry, and Kennedy; a sister, Mary Lou Devlin Stambaugh of Naples, Fla; two beloved nephews, Jeffrey (Beth) Latourelle of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Eric (Sheila) Stambaugh of Batesville, Indiana a loving niece, who helped care for Marilyn, Rhonda (Jim) Nitsky of Austintown and many other nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Marilyn’s husband of over 53 years, William G. “Bill” Proverbs Jr., whom she married Jan. 19, 1951, passed away August 28, 2004. A brother, Charles Hohing Jr. also preceded Marilyn in death.

Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, where a funeral service concelebrated by Rev. David Schinbeckler and Pastor Joel Theis will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services will follow the church service and will be at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Marilyn’s family thanks the staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle for the kindness shown and care given to Marilyn and her family during her stay.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.