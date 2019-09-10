Marie Rose Moyer, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Rose Moyer, 72, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, September 2, 2019, at Washington Square Healthcare Center following a brief illness.

Marie was born August 1, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Anna Talip Krivac and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and later dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Marie was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard, where she volunteered for various church activities.

She enjoyed playing bingo, working puzzle books, gardening and being outdoors.

Marie leaves to cherish her memory her son, James (Nikki) Moyer, Jr. of Niles; her daughter, Michelle Moyer of Ashtabula and two grandsons, Connor and Hunter.

A sister, Donna McLaughlin, preceded Marie in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street in Girard, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Marie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, or to the American Cancer Society, in Marie’s name.

