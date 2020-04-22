Marie Pupa, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Pupa, 90, formerly of Youngstown, died Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare at The Ridge.

Marie was born April 11, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Yuschak Senediak. Her father immigrated to the United States from the Staryi Sambir region of western Ukraine and her mother was of Ukrainian descent.

Marie graduated from Chaney High School and attended Youngstown State University as a non-traditional student after the death of her husband. She graduated from YSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a Master of Science degree in School Counseling.

Mrs. Pupa was employed with the Youngstown City Schools for 35 years and was an English teacher and guidance counselor at Volney Rogers Middle School for all of her career, retiring in 2002.

Marie was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown. She was a past-member of the church’s Parish Council and volunteered at the church bingo games. Marie was also a member of The Ohio Cultural Alliance of Youngstown.

Marie was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage. She visited Ukraine several times and met many relatives in her parents’ ancestral villages. For many years she sent parcels of clothes to her relatives there.

On September 15, 1949, she married John Pupa, with whom she had one son. John passed away on June 1, 1963, at the age of 41.

Marie is survived by her son, Gregory (Linda) Pupa of McDonald; two granddaughters, Melissa (Mike) Crown of McDonald and Heather (Dave) McCormick of Mineral Ridge; four great-grandchildren, Kaden Crown, Kyle Crown, Zachary McCormick and Avery McCormick; two sisters, Alice Dobransky of Canfield and Dolly Mehalco of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, two brothers, Theodore and Steve Senediak, are deceased.

Due to the current virus pandemic, a private service for Marie’s immediate family will be held on Friday, April 24, at 11:00 a.m., at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery Chapel on Donald Avenue in Youngstown. Family and friends are publicly invited to observe, from their vehicles, the 11:30 a.m. graveside committal service at the cemetery, which will follow the private chapel service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to the Renovation Fund of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.