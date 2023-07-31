MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dikun, 94, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.

Marie was born February 28, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edward L. Baptist and Mary Carson Baptist and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1947 graduate of Bazetta High School.

She started her working career as a Kelly Girl. Marie also worked at Hubert, Hunt and Nichols, Ajax Magnethermic, and later worked at Commercial Shearing/Parker Hannifin before retiring.

Mrs. Dikun was a member of Woodland Park United Methodist Church in McDonald and Pleasant Valley Church in Liberty. She was also a member of McDonald and Girard Senior Citizens.

Marie loved to learn and took a few courses at YSU in her spare time. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, wood carving and traveling. She also enjoyed working in her yard and looking out at her yard which she referred to as “God’s little acre”. She also enjoyed dancing, listening to music, playing cards with her family and hosting and attending family gatherings.

Marie is survived by her son, Mark (Dee) Dikun; daughters Kim Dikun Sikora and Kelly Dikun Bourlier; four grandchildren, Eric Bourlier, Joseph Sikora, III, Mark Dikun, II and Nicole (Richard) Jenkins; four great- grandchildren, Kyle Bourlier, Makayla Bourlier, Joselyn Sikora and Emileen Dikun, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Marie will always be remembered as a good friend and neighbor and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 35 years, John Dikun, Jr., whom she married April 26, 1947, passed away September 8, 1982.

Besides her husband and parents, her son, John Dikun, III; five sisters, Isabelle Hodge, Helen Virgillette, Josephine Morgan, Ruth Sistilo and Dorothy Devereaux; two brothers, John Baptist who died at 10 years old, whom Marie was very close with as a child and Alex Baptist; five brothers-in-law, David Hodge, Sam Virgillette, Dan Morgan, John Sistilo and Frank Devereaux and a sister-in-law, Mary Baptist also preceded Marie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard, where funeral services will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Family and friends may gather again on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home for a last farewell.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Marie will be laid to rest with her family.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.

