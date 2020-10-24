Marianne R. Kohler, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne R. Kohler, 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Marianne was born June 27, 1948 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Reno and Carmeline “Nan” Izzo DePietro. She was raised in Girard and was a 1966 graduate of Girard High School.

Marianne earned a master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and worked in banking, retiring in 2015.

Mrs. Kohler was fun-loving, thoughtful and gave great advice. She had an infectious smile and she was adored by all who knew and loved her. More than anything in the world, she loved her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Her family will forever cherish the many memories made with Marianne, she leaves two daughters, Kimberly (Timothy) Divito of Streetsboro and Ashley Kohler (Craig Gourley) of Cleveland; two grandchildren, Tyler and McKenna Divito of Streetsboro; a sister-in-law, Kathy Beaudis of Poland; a nephew, James (Jaime) Beaudis of North Jackson; a niece, Stephanie Beaudis of Poland and many extended family members and dear friends who loved her dearly.

Her husband of 32 years, Joseph J. Kohler, whom she married June 12, 1971, passed away November 1, 2003.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Rose Church in Girard, with committal services to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Marianne will be laid to rest next to her husband.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Marianne and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

