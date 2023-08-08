AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Aber, 80, passed away Friday evening, August 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness with her family by her side.

Marianne was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Philip and Marian Jones and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and also attended Westminster College.

Marianne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Aber was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Marianne greatly loved dogs but her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and she especially enjoyed the time she spent with them.

Marianne leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Jeffrey Aber of Houston, Texas; her daughter, Lynne (Joe) Bartholomew of Canfield; her two grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Joe and Madison Bartholomew and a brother, Philip D. “Pete” Jones of Cary, North Carolina.

Her husband of 55 years, Mark O. Aber, whom she married May 27, 1967, passed away July 30, 2022.

Per Marianne’s request, there are no calling hours or services.

Private interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, where Marianne will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Mark.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

