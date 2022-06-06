McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria S. Patterson, 75, passed away Thursday morning, May 26, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown following a brief illness.

Maria was born April 12, 1947 in Germany, a daughter of the late August and Josephine Soroka and came to the United States when she was two years old.

She was a 1966 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and in September of that year, started working at Delphi Packard for over 40 years retiring January 1, 2007.

Maria was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church and volunteered with many church projects and functions, which included making pyrohy, kolachi and Easter bread.

Maria greatly enjoyed feeding the birds and other neighborhood animals. She also enjoyed her beloved cat, Tipper, working in her yard, solving word search puzzles, listening to Polka music, visiting festivals, taking day trips, shopping, playing slot machines, dancing and volunteering her time throughout the community, specifically at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Warren.

Most of all, Maria enjoyed traveling to South Carolina to visit the beach and to spend time with her daughter and granddaughters.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Christine (Frank) Morley of Simpsonville, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Miranda and Cassandra Morley; two nephews, two great-nephews and many friends including very special friends, Irene Kowal of Youngstown and Joseph Mostollar of Niles, who Maria was very close with, and her cat, Tipper.

Maria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Rosemary Holmes and a brother Michael Soroka preceded Maria in death.

At this time, there are no calling hours or services scheduled. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.