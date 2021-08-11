Maria L. McCormick, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria L. McCormick, 33, passed away Sunday morning, August 8, 2021, at her home from complications of pneumonia, following a lengthy illness.

Maria was born March 10, 1988, in Youngstown and was the daughter of John McCormick and Victoria Marsilio McCormick and she lived her life in this area.

She was a 2006 graduate of Ursuline High School. Maria played basketball and soccer when she attended St. Brendan Elementary School and she was a cheerleader at Ursuline.

She worked for the Purple Cat and for Iron and String Life Enhancement. Maria was a regarded as a wonderful caregiver.

She leaves her grandparents, with whom she made her home, Bruce and Maria Wood of Austintown; her father, John McCormick of Campbell; a sister, Margaret McCormick of Youngstown; her grandfather, Vince Marsilio of Florida and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Maria’s mother, Victoria; her grandmother, Judy Marsilio and grandparents, Jim and Margaret McCormick, preceded her in death.

Private services took place Wednesday, August 11, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and private committal services were at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

