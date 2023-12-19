AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marge Spatafore, 104, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 17, 2023, with her son by her side.

Marge was born August 3, 1919, in Niles, a daughter of the late Percy Hale and Ione Hoover Hale and was a lifelong area resident.

Marge worked in the cafeteria at Austintown Schools while raising her young children. She later went to work at General Motors Lordstown and retired in 1981.

Marge greatly loved visiting the beach and the ocean and she especially enjoyed her trips to Myrtle Beach to visit family. She was a very kind and sweet lady who always thought of others before herself. She was a devoted mother and her children said they were truly blessed to have Marge as their mom.

Marge leaves to forever cherish her memory, her son, Ron Spatafore of Austintown; her granddaughter, Nicole Roloff (Neal Brett); three great-grandchildren, Frederick, Michael and Ivy McCormick and many extended family members.

Marge will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Samuel “Sam” Spatafore; her son, Jerry Spatafore; her daughter, Pam Roloff; a granddaughter, Michelle McCormick; her sister, Audrey White and three brothers, John, James, and Frederick Hale, preceded Marge in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, Marge’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to a children’s charity of choice.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.