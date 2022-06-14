YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret V. Bada, 97, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 at Paisley House following a long and fulfilling life.

Margaret was born January 3, 1925 in Nizny Klatov, Slovakia, a daughter of the late Matt and Mary Rozum Novak and was adopted and raised by Matt and Anna Rozum Koval.

Margaret came to America and specifically the Youngstown area in 1938 and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Bada was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church and was very active in many church organizations and functions. She was a member of the Ladies Guild, where she also served as president. Margaret was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Holy Name Senior Citizens, the church choir, Slovak Catholic Sokols Wreath #132, Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Anne #1875, National Council of Catholic Women, Croatian Senior Citizens of St. George Lodge and Golden Pillars of St. Mary’s. Margaret also volunteered her time with the church bingo project, served on the mercy meal committee and was a member of the St. Mary’s rosary makers.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially kiffles, kolachi and paska at Christmas and Easter and in her younger days Margaret enjoyed bowling.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Elaine (John) Donchess of Boardman, Carolyn Savage of Canfield, formerly of Santee, California, Maryann (Charles) Heim of Youngstown and Christine (Gregg) Ausnehmer of Jensen Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren Joel (Becky) Donchess of Hilliard, Paul (Amanda) Donchess of Newark, Ohio, Ryan (Rebecca) Donchess of Austintown, Keri (Robert) Hodge of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chuckie (Nicole) Heim of Youngstown, Bryan (Krysten) Heim of Boardman, Ashley Ausnehmer of Florida, Alyssa (Raymond) Molt of Florida and Kimberly Ausnehmer of Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Reagan, Kate, Max, Kailey, Harper, Havyn and Landon; eight stepgreat-grandchildren and many extended family members.

Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Frank Bada, whom she married June 1, 1946 passed away June 14, 1985.

Three sisters, Mary Vasko, Anna Kolesar and Katherine Novak and a son-in-law, Glen Savage, also preceded Margaret in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.



Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Margaret’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Paisley House for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Margaret throughout her time there.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

