Margaret Mary Verdream, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mary Verdream, 98, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, November 20, 2020, at Antonine Village in North Jackson after a long and fulfilling life.

Margaret was born February 25, 1922, in Niles, a daughter of the late Steve and Mary Repasky Nalepa and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1940 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She also worked outside the home for a time as a cafeteria worker at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Margaret enjoyed reading, arts and crafts and painting with watercolors.

In her younger days, she liked crocheting and bowling.

She leaves her son, James A. (Janet) Verdream of Austintown; four grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Cardelein, Steven (Rachel) Turek, James Verdream and Janell Verdream; five great-grandchildren, Allison, Emily, Sabrina, Caleb and Erica and two special nieces, Emily Harley and Renee Runyan, who were like daughters to her.



Her beloved husband of 57 years, James A. “Freen” Verdream, whom she married August 31, 1946, passed away January 11, 2004. Besides her husband; two daughters, Stephanie and Kathleen Verdream and a sister, Emma Reberra; are deceased.

Private funeral services only will take place Wednesday, November 25, at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson.

Private committal will follow the funeral service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, please keep Margaret and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.