GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Franklin, 90, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, July 15, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Margaret was born July 1, 1932 in Youngstown, the second of six daughters born to the late Andrew and Anna Benya Bush and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1948 graduate of East High School.

On November 18, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Neil Franklin. They raised four children and spent 66 years together.

At the age of 55, Margaret graduated from Youngstown State University with an Associate Degree in Applied Science.

She worked as a Dietetic Technician for over 35 years, working at Girard High School, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation Center. She loved her job and the people she worked with, always establishing a firm but desirable work ethic.

Mrs. Franklin was a lifelong member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown, where she devoted her time every Sunday singing in church and also sang at the annual Boar’s Head Festival.

Margaret’s passion in life was music and at a young age she mastered playing the accordion but her true love was singing. She was a member of the Youngstown Symphony Chorus and performed in three operas, including, “Lucia de Lammermore”, “La Traviata” and “Aida”. She performed twice at Carnegie Hall in New York City and many times at both Powers and Stambaugh Auditoriums. The paramount highlight of her musical career was with the Music Sacra of Youngstown, a singing group with which she traveled to Rome, Italy and performed Mozart’s Requiem Mass for Pope John Paul II.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Diane L. New and Margaret Smith, both of Girard; three grandsons, John G. New of Bassett, Virginia, Joshua F. Hodge of Girard and Jeremy Neil Franklin of Cleveland; a granddaughter, Allison Franklin of Girard; a great-granddaughter, Avriella Grace Franklin of Cleveland and a sister, Kathleen Cappola, of Struthers. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Neil Franklin, passed away February 8, 2016. Two sons, Glenn David Franklin (1986) and Neil Bruce Franklin (2019) and four sisters, Mary Ann Higgins, Sophie Gavozzi, Eleanor Premec and Irene Hornyak also preceded Margaret in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown. Inurnment will follow the service and Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband and son.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church Choir in Margaret’s memory.

Margaret’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aides of Crossroads Hospice and Pallative Care for the compassionate care, kindness, love and support they provided to Margaret and her family from the beginning to the end of this journey. Her family greatly appreciates the wonderful way they helped their mom in her last days of life and are pleased she was kept comfortable and is now at peace.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

