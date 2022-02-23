AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret K. Vollmer, 77, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, February 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Margaret was born August 8, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ludwig and Emma Klar Vollmer and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and went on to earn an associate degree in Business Administration from Youngstown University in 1964.

Margaret worked as a typing teacher at Struthers High School for 10 years.

She was a dedicated member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church, which she considered to be her life. She would often call the members of the church who were shut-ins and their caregivers to check on them periodically. Margaret was also a member of United Methodist Women.

Margaret had a great heart and always worried about people who were forgotten. She enjoyed gardening and corresponding frequently with her relatives in Germany.

She leaves to cherish her memory two nieces, Deborah Vollmer and Karen Vollmer both of Austintown; one nephew Dave (Cindy) Vollmer of Hardeeville, South Carolina; four great nieces and nephews, Matthew, Brian, Sara and Kelsey and a great-great nephew, Landen.

A brother Eugene Vollmer and a sister-in-law Harriet Vollmer preceded Margaret in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Western Reserve United Methodist Church 4580 Canfield Rd., Canfield, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

