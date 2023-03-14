NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Jane Yarb, 90, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at UPMC Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Margaret was born May 16,1932, in Youngstown, to William and Kathryn Vrabel Roberts.

She grew up on the westside of Youngstown, graduating from Chaney High School in 1950.

As a young woman, Margaret was employed as a secretary for The National Life Insurance Company. Weekends were spent at movie theaters and out dancing with friends, where in 1954, she met her future husband, William Yarb. They married March 2, 1957 at St. Brendan Church.

Margaret always loved reading, documenting the book titles she read in a journal. She was very nostalgic, treasuring family photos, and journaling special events in her life. For her generation, she was very tech-savvy, embracing the gadgets in her “smart” home. She loved streaming movies and discussing them with her family.

Margaret loved to be social, tagging along on adventures with her daughters, grandchildren, and friends whenever possible. She loved getting dressed up, going out to dinner, and attending parties. She was often the last to leave, as she never wanted the party to end.

Margaret loved to cook and bake, constantly trying out new recipes, while sharing her culinary passion with family. She was a “foodie” before foodie was a thing. Her famous kolache recipe won her several blue ribbons at the Canfield Fair. She enjoyed flower gardening, and was very knowledgeable about horticulture. She was truly a kind and amazing person who left an impression on most everyone she met.

After the death of her husband, Margaret moved from Brownlee Woods to North Lima. She was so proud of her new home in North Lima, enjoying her front and back porches and the views from her windows.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Dr. Louis) Lyras of Poland, Denise Beil of Boardman and Susan (Todd) Petersen of Chardon; 11 grandchildren, Hayley and Mia Meronen, Kirsten (Noll) Hartman, Colin Rody, Kaitlin (Taylor) Tripoli, Evan and Ryan Beil, and Christian, Quinn, Kate, and Tess Petersen, and her brother, Thomas (Joanne) Roberts of Canfield.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Yarb, her eldest daughter, Nancy Meronen, her brother, Robert Roberts, and her half-brother, William Roberts.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd,, Youngstown.



Family and friends may gather again from 9:30 – 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the funeral home where funeral services will take place at 10 a.m.



It is fitting that her funeral is on St. Patrick’s Day as she was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Margaret will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, William.

