Margaret C. Hughes, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret C. Hughes, 81, passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center, following a brief battle with cancer.

Margaret was born July 8, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Terrence and Gladys Adams O’Neil, and was a lifelong Girard resident.

She was a 1958 graduate of Girard High School and later worked as a cook at St. Rose Parish rectory for 23 years.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Mrs. Hughes enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and taking day trips. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Karen Pope of Aurora and Colleen Hughes-Noll of Hubbard; her son, James (Arlene) Hughes of Girard, with whom she made her home; five grandchildren, Matthew Noll, Kenneth Pope, Briana Hughes, Kara Hughes and Lauren Hughes; a sister, Mary Babik of Girard; two lifelong friends, who were very dear to her, Joan Bailey and Marge Kennedy and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Her husband of over 42 years, Robert “Jim” Hughes, whom she married Nov. 25, 1961, passed away April 15, 2004.

Besides her husband, five brothers, Thomas, John, Patrick, Terrence, and Robert O’Neil; two sisters, Catherine Steele and Dorothy Kelly and a son-in-law, Doug Pope, preceded Margaret in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols, including the wearing of masks. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mrs. Hughes and her family in your prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Rose Church; or to The Fairhaven Foundation, Attn: Ryan McNaughton, 45 North Rd., Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.