AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Budgie” Serednesky, 91, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022 with her beloved family by her side.

Margaret, who was affectionately known as “Budgie”, was born April 25, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew Hutira and Helen Konkel Hutira and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at Aey Electric, from where she retired after 30 years.

Mrs. Serednesky was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She was very active throughout her life and belonged to many clubs and organizations. Budgie enjoyed playing cards and dancing on Saturday nights with her husband, Michael and many friends. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the hospital, golfing, bowling and visiting the casino.

Budgie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Zwiren; two grandchildren, Craig (Sara) Zwiren and Jenna (Joe) Faillace; a great-grandson, Ross Zwiren; her best friend, Theresa Fox and several nieces, nephews and extended family members including Lisa (Bob) Satterlee. Budgie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is now reunited with her loving husband, Michael, whom she married June 21, 1952. A brother, Robert Hutera and two sisters, Carole Wollet and Delores Fountos, also preceded Budgie in death.

A private committal service was held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Budgie was laid to rest next to her husband.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass, which will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church 4545 New Road, Austintown.

Budgie’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Budgie’s dear friend, Theresa Fox, for her friendship throughout the years and for her kindness and dedication to Budgie, sitting with her many nights at the nursing home throughout her illness. Budgie’s family would also like to thank Lisa Satterlee for helping to care for Budgie throughout her illness.

In lieu of flowers, Budgie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to her beloved church, St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

