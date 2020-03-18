Margaret Brooks, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Brooks, 86, passed away late Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following a brief illness.

Margaret, who was known to all as “Margie” or “Marge,” was born November 21, 1933, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late George, Sr. and Anna Bajus Kuchik.

She was raised in McDonald and in Girard, graduated from Girard High School and moved to Austintown with her family in 1964.

Marge was a loving homemaker, wife and mother and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Brooks loved golfing and was a member of the Salem Hills Golf Club and of the Mill Creek Golf Course Women’s Association.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, spending time with her family and was a member of the Youngstown Polka Group and of the St. George Croatian Lodge No. 66 in Youngstown.

She was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

Her husband, Robert W. Brooks, whom she married June 5, 1954, passed away in 1990.

Margie will be truly missed by her daughter, Brenda (Howard) Redifer of Mountain Home, Arkansas; her son, Robert D. (Molly) Brooks of Avon Lake; five grandchildren, Hayley (Jordan) Helmer, Colin Brooks, Bryan Redifer, Ella Berna and Carly Redifer; a sister, Ann (William) Perusik of Gainesville, Florida; a brother, Edward (Maxine) Kuchik of Canfield and her companion of the past 29 years, John Zelinka of Austintown.

Besides her husband, three sisters, Bette, Mary Ann and an infant sister and a brother, George Kuchik, Jr., who was killed in World War II, are deceased.

A Celebration of Margie’s Life will take place from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.