Margaret Barbara Lockard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Barbara Lockard, 91, born June 29, 1928, in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord late Sunday morning, October 6, 2019.

Margie was a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and friend and is together again with her husband of 50 years, Glenn D. Lockard, who preceded her in death. Married Nov. 29, 1947, they raised their family in Youngstown. Before moving to Masternick Memorial Health Care in New Middletown, she lived in Columbiana.

Margie loved flowers, her pets and collecting trinkets. She also enjoyed crocheting, visiting friends and being with her family.

She was a member of Highway Tabernacle in Austintown, where she also attended the Young at Heart Senior Citizens Ministry with her friends.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Miles Glenn Lockard of Youngstown; her daughter, Helen Elaine (Gene) Helton of Austintown; a daughter-in-law, Sue Lockard of Michigan; her daughter, Patty Ann (John) Ciardi of Columbiana; her daughter, Marlane Barbara (Keith) Icenhower of Negley; her grandchildren, Myles, Nickolaus, Paul, Sandy, Cyndi, Don Jr., Nikki, Donnie, Lisa, Annette, Raymond, Stephanie, Candice and Katie; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and much-loved nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death was a son, Howard; a grandson, John Ciardi Jr.; two brothers, Andy and Joe; a sister, Ann; and her parents, Joseph and Anna Sabo Petrovich.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., in Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, at the funeral home, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Ciardi and Rev. Duane Bull officiating.

Committal services will take place after the funeral home services, and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.