CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Davies, 93, died Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024, after a brief illness with her family by her side.

Margaret was born November 28, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara Truesdale Richards and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1948 graduate of South High School and subsequently attended Wittenberg University, graduating in 1952.

In her younger days, Margaret worked as an educator and worked for Home Savings and Loan Company. Margaret then dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church and later Wickliffe United Presbyterian in Youngstown. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, and traveling. She and her husband, Jim, spent many winters with friends in Siesta Key. One of her greatest joys in life was listening to music. Her taste was quite eclectic ranging from Opera and Broadway to Neal Diamond and Pentatonix.

Margaret was a kind, accepting, and compassionate woman and always looked for the goodness in everyone she met. She was the first to send cards to those who were celebrating a meaningful or difficult time in life. She was also very interested in computers and took classes in her mid-years at Youngstown State University. In addition, she loved math and could carry on a great discussion regarding this subject. Those who loved and knew her were blessed to have had such a loving and generous role model.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Anne Davies (Bob Mc Dowall) of Austintown and Martha (Mike) England of Hermitage, Tennessee; two sons, David (Cassandra) Davies of Berlin, and Bruce (Alison) Davies of Hermitage, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; a sister, Lois Kay (Jim) Broschart of Roanoke, Virginia and many extended family members.

Her husband of 70 years, James T. Davies, whom she married December 27, 1952, in Pleasant Grove United Presbyterian Church died June 12, 2023.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown, Ohio, 44511, where a celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wittenberg University at P.O. Box 720, Springfield, Ohio, 45501-0720

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.