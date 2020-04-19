Margaret A. Hritzo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Hritzo, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born October 5, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary Tranovich Hudak and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Hritzo was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked for a time for Century Foods. After she married, she owned and operated with her husband the House of TV & Appliances for 22 years.

She met her husband, Thomas G. Hritzo, in 1956 and it was “love at first sight.” The couple married October 17, 1959 and enjoyed 58 years of a wonderful life together here on earth until Tom passed away August 12, 2018.

She was an active, longtime member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she was a bingo worker and a member of the Rosary Society, the Greek Catholic Union and the Golden Pillars.

Marge dedicated her adult life to her family. She loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to summer vacations with her family and spending winters in Florida with her husband. Marge will be remembered lovingly for her genuine kindness, strong Catholic faith and love and devotion to her family, especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In return, Marge was loved and cherished by all who knew her.

Marge leaves to cherish her memory six children, Laurie (Dane) Benson of Canfield, Mary Hritzo of Youngstown, John Hritzo of Atlanta, Cheryl “Sherry” Wellman of Youngstown, Michael Hritzo of Seattle and Thomas G. Hritzo II of Hilliard; eight grandchildren, Nick (Rosalie) Benson, Joe Benson (Kaylee Buchenic), Nina (Colin) Danks, Sean Wellman (Abby Koch), Jeff (Emily) Wellman, Erica Wellman (Ryan Arras), Thomas G. Hritzo III and Matteo Hritzo; four great-grandchildren, Michael Zeoli, Josiah Danks, Adrielle Danks and Mila Wellman; two sisters, Mary Jane Lesnak of Austintown and Joan Edgar of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Pat Hritzo; brothers-in-law, Len Hritzo and Ed (Ellie) Hritzo; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, a granddaughter, Simone Zeoli; a son-in-law, John Wellman, are deceased.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Due to the virus pandemic, there were no calling hours, and private committal services took place Friday, April 17, at St. Mary Cemetery on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, where Marge was laid to rest next to her beloved, Tom.

A public memorial service will be planned for later date. Check back to the funeral home website, where times and dates will be posted once they are known.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marge’s name to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S.Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.