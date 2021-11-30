Marcia A. Tekach, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia A. Tekach, 80, passed away Monday morning, November 29, 2021, at Hospice House in North Lima.

Marcia was born June 25, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Chester Miller and Rose Marie Benedict Miller and she lived her life in this area.

She was a 1959 graduate of East High School and became a wife, mother and homemaker after her marriage in 1963.

Marcia also worked outside the home for Newman, Olson & Kerr for several years as a legal secretary doing title work and then from 1992 until her retirement in 2011 for ACS Title and Atty. Dan Mumaw, where she also worked as a legal secretary.

Mrs. Tekach was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Marcia leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Tracy Tekach of Boardman; a granddaughter, Kacie Tekach of Austintown; two brothers, Robert (Becky) Miller of Lowellville and Joseph (Anna Marie) Miller of Toledo; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and her dog, Sassy.

Marcia’s husband of over 52 years, Ronald P. Tekach, whom she married May 11, 1963, passed away January 31, 2016. A son, Mark Tekach, is also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, in Austintown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Marcia will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Due to the continuing pandemic, all those attending the visitation or services are requested to wear masks or facial coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Lease on Life; or to Hospice House, in Marcia’s name.