Maja Dexter, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maja Dexter, 94, passed away Sunday evening, January 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by friends.

Maja was born November 16, 1925, in Odessa in the Ukraine to Taras and Elizabeth EBstafewa (surname is Russian spelling, pronounced “Yeh STAFF yeh vah”).



Maja loved spending time with her friends, particularly Vera Lieberman, whom she knew since they were both 16 years old and Vera’s family, who regarded her as a family member. She also loved spending time at Fellows Riverside Gardens at Mill Creek Park and going to garage sales.



She was a kind and classy lady, who will be missed by all who knew her.



Besides her parents, Maja was preceded in death by two brothers, Yuri and Velodia, who served in the military as pilots and died during World War II.



Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

