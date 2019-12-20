Mae Helen Bradley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mae Helen Bradley, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, December 16, 2019, at Briarfield Manor following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mae, who was known to all by her middle name of Helen, was born on February 7, 1941, in El Paso, Texas and was a daughter of the late Evan and Julia Padilla Thomas.

She came to the Youngstown area in the late 1960’s and lived here until 1989 before returning to Texas once again to finish her college degree.

Helen later returned to the Mahoning Valley in 2019 to be cared for by her daughter.

Born to a military family, Helen moved to and lived in many places throughout her life.

She was a 1959 graduate of Newburg High School in Missouri and later earned an associates degree in occupational therapy from Houston Community College in 1990.

Helen worked as a certified occupational therapist assistant at Advanced Care Center of Clearwater, Florida for 13 years, retiring in 2011.

Mrs. Bradley was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Clearwater, where she was very active in the church and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

She enjoyed playing cards and visiting with her friends often. A very kind and generous woman, Helen volunteered to feed the sick and the poor and she also volunteered her time working at Morton Plants Consignment store, “The Attic” which raised money for hospice .

Helen leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William George Bradley, whom she married July 6, 1988; her daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Zook of Cortland; her son, Larry Walters of Loveland, Colorado; two grandchildren, Shelly Walters and Larry Walters, Jr.; a sister, Mary DeShirley and two brothers, Evan (Linda) Thomas Jr. and Bobby (Irma) Thomas.

There are no local services or calling hours.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 1955 South Belcher Road in Clearwater, Florida 33764.

A reception will follow the Mass in the parish hall from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

