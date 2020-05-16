Madelyn F. Pedaline, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn F. Pedaline, 94, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 15, 2020 of natural causes.

Madelyn was born November 12, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Klein Hubert and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of East High School and worked for Dollar Bank for 25 years, retiring in 1988.

Madelyn was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown. She was also a member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary No. 3144, was a 75-year member of the East Garden Club and was a member of the Friendship Cards Club, which met at A La Carte Catering in Canfield.

Mrs. Pedaline greatly enjoyed crafts, gardening, making floral arrangements, playing cards and visiting casinos. Madelyn also enjoyed bowling and bowled in various leagues throughout the area. Most of all, Madelyn cherished the time she spent with her family.

Madelyn leaves to cherish her memory three children, Janet (Mike) Murray, Patti (Steve) Gondol and Joe Pedaline (Suzanne Murphy); seven grandchildren, Michelle (Kurt) Purcell, Jen (Tim) Darney, Jeremy (Mandi) Gondol, Steven Carl Gondol (Marisa Vilardo), Jonathan (Nicole) Gondol, Jody Pedaline and Amy (Lamont) Pedaline-Brown; nine great-grandchildren, Corey and Maddie Purcell, Nathan and Ava Darney, Vincent and Linden Gondol, Maya and Miles Brown and Connor Gondol and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Madelyn will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 72 years, Carl J. Pedaline, whom she married March 11, 1944, passed away March 30, 2016. A brother, Joseph Hubert, Jr., and three sisters, Elizabeth Cicchillo, Josephine Fisher and Hilda Ondash, also preceded Madelyn in death.

A celebration of life party was held for Madelyn this past February 15 at her granddaughter Jenny’s home to pay tribute to her as the matriarch of the family. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren from across the United States were there to honor her.

Due to the current virus pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Madelyn on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Madelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Madelyn’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.