Lynne M. Musolino McClellan, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne M. Musolino McClellan, 70, formerly of Austintown, passed away early Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, at Windsor House of Canfield, following a lengthy and courageous struggle with MS.

Lynne was born December 2, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Musolino and Rose Tarica Musolino and she lived her life in this area.

Lynne was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School and later graduated as an LPN from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1971.

Lynne worked for St. Joseph Hospital in Warren as a surgical nurse for ten years before retiring on disability in 1980.

Lynne enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. Despite her illness, she will always be remembered as a happy person and for her pet saying, “two peas in a pod.”

Lynne is survived by her sister, Elaine Musolino Krivonak of Canfield; two nephews, John (Jennifer) Krivonak of North Royalton and David Krivonak of McLean, Virginia; two great-nephews, Ryan and Daniel; a great-niece, McKenna; an aunt, Dorothy Barbato of Austintown and many cousins who were very fond of her.

Her parents and a brother-in-law, Steve “Sheeny” Krivonak, preceded Lynne in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services will follow and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Lynne’s family thanks the Windsor House staff for the kindness shown and care given to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynne’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4300 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

