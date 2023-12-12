NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke Bilas, 87, passed away Sunday evening, December 10, 2023, with his family by his side.

Luke was born February 26, 1936, in New Springfield, Ohio, a son of the late John and Hanusa Barolak Bilas and was a lifelong valley resident.

He was a 1954 graduate of New Springfield High School and subsequently earned his engineering degree from Youngstown College.

Luke enjoyed a long career as an industrial engineer at General Motors Lordstown from its opening until his retirement in 1992.

Luke was a lifelong member of St. Michael Orthodox Church where he sang in the church choir. He was also a member of the Columbiana Masonic Lodge, The Shriners Organization, the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society and proudly served in the Army Reserves.

He was a true car enthusiast who repaired and restored many wrecked cars over the years. Luke was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Luke leaves to forever cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Ruthanna Clark Bilas, whom he married August 30, 1958; his two daughters, Darlene (Bob) Johns of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Jacklyn (Dave) Merry of Boardman; four grandchildren, Christina (Jim), Carolyn, Jennifer and Todd (Carolyn); three great-grandchildren, James, Alexandra and Eric and many nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, John, Peter and Michael Bilas preceded Luke in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, Luke’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Camp Nazareth, 339 Pew Road, Mercer, PA 16137.