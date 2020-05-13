Luis A. Tejada, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luis A. Tejada, 51, formerly of Austintown, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at his home after suffering an apparent heart attack.



Luis was born October 10, 1968, in the Dominican Republic and was a son of Rafael and Ana Pena Tejada.

He came to the United States in the early 1990s and settled in Ohio in 1996.

Luis began working for General Motors at the Lordstown Assembly plant in July of 2000 and transferred to Tennessee when GM closed the plant in 2019.



Mr. Tejada was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Luis loved to travel and enjoyed running and dancing and laughing. He was known for his infectious smile and for giving the “best hugs ever.” He will always be remembered as a good husband and great father who truly loved his family.

He leaves his wife, Eva Martinez Tejada, whom he married in April 21, 2018; his three daughters, whom he adored, Luisanna, Lizbeth and Leslie Tejada; his mother, Ana E. Pena; his sister, Ana (Scott) Bittler; three brothers, Rafael, Edward and Kelvin Tejada and his former wife, Elizabeth Gil.



Because of the virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services. Private services are to take place Thursday, May 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with private committal services to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

