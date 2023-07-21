MCDONALD, Ohio (MYValleyTributes) – Lucille Marilyn Luknis, 91, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge, after a long and fulfilling life.

Lucille was born May 27, 1932, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Lonny Maxwell and Eva Walters Maxwell.

She was a 1950 graduate of Whitehall High School in Pine Bluff.

She worked in offices as a secretary for 47 years. Most recently, Lucille worked for LTV Steel, in Warren, where she was an executive secretary and retired in 1997..

Mrs. Luknis was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

She enjoyed golfing and bowling and belonged to several golf and bowling leagues in the area. Lucille also enjoyed cooking delicious Sunday dinners and would often invite her family and friends to sit at her dinner table. Lucille will always be remembered as a helpful and loyal friend.

Lucille leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Karen Luknis of Key West, Florida; her son, Larry (Mary Beth) Little of Columbia, Maryland; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many extended family members throughout the south.

Her husband of 62 years, Mathew G. Luknis, Jr., whom she married February 6, 1956, passed away February 2, 2016.

A daughter, Debra Suzanne Hild; four sisters and six brothers, precede Lucille in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Private interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Lucille will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Mathew.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.