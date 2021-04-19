Lucille D. Novak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille D. Novak, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, April 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Lucille was born November 14, 1929, in Campbell and was a daughter of the late, Steve and Sadie Rich Testa.

She was a lifelong area resident and lived in Austintown since 1959.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After her marriage in 1949, dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. Lucille also worked outside the home for People’s Bank in its Youngstown office and as a clerk in Lustig’s Shoe Store.

Mrs. Novak was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society.

She also volunteered with the Youngstown Hospital Association.

Lucille’s husband of over 53 years, Frank J. Novak, whom she married October 8, 1949, passed away May 4, 2003.

She leaves two sons, Dr. Glenn Joseph Novak of Austintown and Gerald Anthony Novak of Ravenna and five grandsons, Brian Joseph, Matthew Anthony, Joseph Michael, Christopher Glenn and David John.

Besides her husband, a sister, Violet Terihay, is deceased.

There are no calling hours and private committal services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Lucille will be laid to rest with her husband. Please keep Lucille and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Per Lucille’s wishes, she would like to share the following:

I’M FREE

Don’t grieve for me for now I’m free,

I’m following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard Him call:

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day

To laugh, to love, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way;

I found my place at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void

Then fill it with remembered joys.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,

Ah yes, these things I too shall miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow;

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savored much;

Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my life seemed all too brief;

Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me;

God wanted me now, He set me free.

To send flowers to Lucille’s family, please visit our floral store.