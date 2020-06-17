Louise T. Martin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise T. Martin, 91, passed away peacefully Monday night, June 15, 2020, at Armstrong Memory Care at Windsor House.

Louise was born July 29, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Perry Palmer and was a lifelong area resident.

Before her marriage in 1954, Louise worked for Perry’s Flowers and then dedicated the remainder of her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Martin was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

A devoted wife and mother, Louise enjoyed cooking and baking for her family especially for holidays. She was also an exceptional and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished all members of her family. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides caring for her family, she also enjoyed playing cards with her ladies club.

Her beloved husband of 65 years, Frank Joseph Martin, whom she married June 26, 1954, passed away October 3, 2019.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Rosemary (Rob) Hamilton of Canfield; her son, John (Kathy) Martin of Howland; three grandchildren, Shannon (Troy) Leavery of Kent, Kayla (Josh) Nickler of Dublin and Ryan Martin (fiancée, Corinne Jacobs) of Howland; three great-grandchildren, Cassidy Smaldino, Sydnie Leavery and Ashlynn Leavery and a sister, Josephine Rossi of Niles.

Besides her husband, a grandson, Andy Hamilton; three sisters, Priscilla Kordic, Elizabeth Delgenio and Gloria Dutton and a brother, Johnny Palmer, preceded Louise in death.

Family and friends may gather from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Due to the current virus pandemic, everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines and take health precautions while visiting the family and gathering in the church.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Louise will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Louise’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive., Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406 or through alz.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.