MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise M. Capaldi, 91, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, March 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Louise, who was affectionately known as “Lou” or “Weezy”, was born September 10, 1931, in Girard, a daughter of the late Dominic and Filecetta Volpe DiTunno and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1949 graduate of Girard High School.

Mrs. Capaldi was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Louise married her husband, Angelo A. Capaldi on August 4, 1956. They celebrated 57 years together prior to Angelo passing on May 1, 2013.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Louise was a fantastic cook and greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Louise also enjoyed playing Scrabble, playing bingo, taking trips to the casino and traveling. In her later years, Louise enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland professional sports teams and was a diehard fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes.

Louise is survived by her two daughters, Irene (Kelley) Capaldi and Angela (Mike) Magazine; her three sons, Anthony (Stacey) Capaldi, Nick (Suzi) Capaldi and Rob (Rhonda) Capaldi; a daughter-in-law, Karen Capaldi, with whom she shared her home; seven grandchildren, Tony Capaldi, Angela Ferreri, Gina Magazine, Sophie Capaldi, Christina Capaldi, Amanda Venzeio and Sarah Capaldi; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Louise will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband; a daughter, Diane Buonavolonta; a son, Dino Capaldi; a granddaughter, Jennifer Cupan; two sisters, Philomena DiTunno and Mary Martucci; two brothers, Joe DiTunno and Anthony DiTunno and three nephews, Jody DiTunno, Jeff DiTunno and Danny Johntony also preceded Louise in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard.

Private interment will follow the Mass and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown where Louise will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Angelo.

In lieu of flowers, Louise’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Rose Church or Hospice of the Valley in Louise’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.