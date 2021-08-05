Louise A. Cintala, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise A. Cintala, 85, longtime resident of Youngstown’s West Side, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 4, 2021, at Assumption Village.

Louise was born April 28, 1936, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Phillip John Hess and Mary Bodak Hess.

She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School and she lived her life in this area.

After her marriage in 1957, Louise dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Louise was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Young at Hearts and volunteered for Hospice of the Valley.

She loved polka dancing, fishing and swimming and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Cintala was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown, where she was a CCD teacher and a Eucharistic Minister.

Louise’s husband of 58 years, John R. Cintala, whom she married Oct. 5, 1957, passed away November 5, 2015.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert Cintala of Westerville; three daughters, Susan (James) Haavisto of Massillon, Donna (James) Dahman of Canfield and Beverly (Patrick) McBee of Canfield; ten grandchildren, J.D, Jessica and Elizabeth Haavisto, Sarah (Michael) Carlos, James Dahman III, Paul Dahman, Kelly (Andrew) Haines, Melissa Dahman, Dillon McBee and Katelynn McBee and two great-grandchildren, Isaiah Haavisto and Theresa Carlos, with a third on the way, Killian Carlos.

Besides her husband, three brothers, John, Thomas, and Edward Hess and two sisters, Dolores DeJulia and Theresa Fox, preceded Louise in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12 Noon, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at noon.

Committal services will follow the funeral home services, and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Louise will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Louise’s family thanks the staff of Assumption Village for the kindness shown and care given to her during her stay.

