Louis W. Schettino, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis W. Schettino, Jr., 60, passed away Monday afternoon, February 8, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Louis, known to all as “Lou” or “Louie,” was born November 16, 1960. in Youngstown, a son of the late Louis Schettino, Sr. and Hilda Horeth Schettino and was a lifelong area resident.

Lou was a 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended ATES Technical Institute.

Lou worked as a journeyman electrician through IBEW Local No. 64.

Mr. Schettino was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Lou was a very kind-hearted and generous man and was an organ and tissue donor, giving the gift of life to others after his passing.

He loved visiting Ocean City, Maryland, greatly enjoyed Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and he loved his remote controlled helicopters, drones and cars. He loved cooking, baking and eating but most of all, Louie enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Laura Brooke Schettino, whom he married October 22, 1988; his daughter, Leah Schettino (Bobby Matthews) of Austintown; two grandchildren, Roman and Ava Matthews; three sisters, Tootsie Schettino of Girard, Margie (Mark Finkle) Schettino of Youngstown and Roseann (Michael) Jeswald of Youngstown; two brothers-in-law, Rick (Julie) Brooke of Moorpark, California and Mike (Mary) Brooke of Holland, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and many friends.

Lou will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, three sisters, Nancy Russell, Mary Lou Dunlap and Eleanor and a brother-in-law, Ray Russell, preceded Louie in death.

Per Lou’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Louis W. “Lou” Schettino, Jr,’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.