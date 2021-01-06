Louis Patrick Brine, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Patrick Brine, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, at Assumption Village in North Lima.

Louis was born February 27, 1928, in Girard, the son of the late Joseph and Rose Lorenzo Brine and was a lifelong Girard resident.

He graduated from Girard High School and on July 12, 1950, married Ruth Holicki. Together, they had four children, Joseph, Louis Jr, Ruthann and Susan.

Louis made a lifelong career of being a barber, joining his father, Joseph, in business in 1947. Together, the well-known Brine Barber Shop celebrated 100 years of combined service to the community.

Mr. Brine was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard, and was generous to his church and community. He was a very active church member and was an altar server and usher.

As the Grand Knight with the Girard Knights of Columbus, he benefitted St. Rose Church, the Girard K of C itself, and the community of Girard economically with his many fundraisers and outings. Along with other members of the Girard K of C, he was instrumental in the creation of the Pony and Colt baseball leagues in the city.

Lou himself was an accomplished baseball player and tried out for the St. Louis Browns major league baseball team. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Browns, Buckeyes, Indians, Yankees, and Cavaliers.

Lou enjoyed all of life’s simple pleasures. He loved to bowl and golf, and participated in many area leagues. He enjoyed cruises with his wife and beach vacations with his family. He was dedicated and hardworking his entire life. At one time he managed three jobs simultaneously. And Lou will be remembered fondly as being fun-loving and a prankster. His grandchildren will attest to all of his shenanigans!

Louis was living at Elmwood Assisted Living for the last few years and was considered to be “the Mayor of Elmwood.” The staff and residents there were like a second family to Lou, and they will miss him greatly

He will also be deeply missed by his family and is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Karen) Brine of Girard and Dr. Louis (Theresa) Brine of Poland; his two daughters, Ruthann (Dan) Brine-McConnell of Lexington, Kentucky and Susan (Charles) Brine-Rosile of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren, LeAnn (James) Barone of Austintown, Joseph Brine of Niles, Christopher (Sandy) Brine of Boulder, Colorado, Michael (Nicole) Brine of Poland, Dr. Patrick (Angela) Brine of Poland, Dr. Anthony (Bekah) Brine of Poland, Sarah (Landry) Haynes of Atlanta, Georgia, Megan McConnell (fiancé Ryan Frampton) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Colleen (Christopher) Alverson of Lexington, South Carolina, Katie (Dennis) Highsmith of Kent, and Chase Rosile of Hubbard; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Vince of Liberty Township; sisters-in-law, Wanda Marciano of Girard and Delores Dyceman of Youngstown; brothers-in-law, Bob Dyceman of Youngstown and Richard Davey of Girard and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

His wife of 66 years, Ruth Holicki Brine, passed away October 21, 2016. A sister, Lucille Alterio; brothers-in-law, James Alterio, Joseph Vince, Paul Marciano; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Davey, also preceded Lou in death.

He cared for his wife throughout her difficult ordeal and death.

He loved God and his family, he loved life and his was a life well-lived.

A roof for the rain; A wall for the wind; Tea beside the fire;

Family and good friends near; laughter to cheer; that’s all his heart desires.

Lou’s family would like to thank Dr. John Koval for many years of excellent medical care; the Elmwood Assisted Living residents and staff; Mercy Health’s SICU staff; Dr. Derek Ornelas, Dr. Huang, Dr.Cook, Dr.Gruber, Dr. Marchand, and Dr. Anthony Casacchia,; Assumption Acute Care and staff; and Hospice of the Valley.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose Church on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Private interment will follow the Mass, and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Louis will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, Lou’s family requests donations be made to St. Rose School Angel Fund, 48 E. Main St. Girard, OH, 44420.