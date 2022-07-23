YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lottie E. Longnecker, 85, of the city’s west side, passed away early Monday morning, July 18, 2022 at her home.

Lottie was born March 26, 1937 in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Gerald and Elma Fisher and moved to the Youngstown area in 1956.

Lottie worked for Youngstown Steel Door for a short time and also worked at Packard Electric for 28 years, retiring in 1999.

She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Girard.

Lottie was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, she enjoyed bowling and watching old westerns on television. Most of all, Lottie enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Eileen Bodnar of Austintown; her son, James (Sue) Longnecker of Mineral Ridge; two granddaughters, Stacey Bodnar (Andrew Berry) and Krissy (Ted) Kenney; two grandsons, Scott (Delaney) Bodnar and Kurtis Longnecker; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brookelynn, Hunter, Carter, Kaitlin and Christian; two sisters, Carrie Rager and Joada (Don) Lydic, both of Pennsylvania and a brother, Tracy Fisher of Niles and many extended family members.

Lottie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Pat Pennington, preceded Lottie in Death.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.