Lori L. DiTunno, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. DiTunno, 60, passed away Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020, at Windsor House of Champion, surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.

Lori was born June 14, 1959, in Warren, a daughter of Bruce and Sue Armstrong and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1977 graduate of Howland High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Most recently, Lori worked for The Chase Agency, Inc. with her son, Jason.

Lori always loved helping others in any way possible. She served as the chair of the Niles Relay for Life for five years, volunteered her time with the board of elections and was a main contributor to the Hacker Classic benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She greatly enjoyed traveling, going to the beach with her “besties” and going to Youngstown State, Ohio State and Notre Dame football games.

Her husband, the love of her life, Joseph D. “Jody” DiTunno, whom she married August 18, 2007, passed away October 2, 2014.

Lori was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two sons, Jason and Justin and being “gramma” to Reagan Rose and Beau Edward. Kind and supportive, Lori made sure she was in attendance at every sporting and school event her sons and nephews participated in as they grew up. She also loved her sons’ wives, Shannon and Kelsey, dearly and was pleased to know “her boys” have someone who loves them and will help fill the void Lori’s passing brings.

Lori leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Jason (Shannon) Shelton of Warren and Justin (Kelsey) Shelton of Cortland; two grandchildren, Reagan Rose and Beau Edward; her mother, Sue Armstrong of Warren; two sisters, Pam Marshall (Bernie Carpenter) of Howland and Kim (Chris) Knupp of Warren; nieces and nephews, Anthony Marshall (Christina Litchney), Cameron Knupp, godson, Carter Knupp and Kristin Carpenter; a cousin, Sharon (Van) Padula; Godson, Christian Padula and many extended family members and many friends.

Lori was a part of creating many amazing memories that will never be forgotten, and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband; her father, Bruce; an aunt, Carla Brooks and an uncle, Bill Brooks, preceded Lori in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may also gather on Monday, January 27, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., at the funeral home, where funeral services will begin at 12:15. Services will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

Interment will take place at a later date at Girard Union Cemetery, where Lori will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, Lori’s family suggest memorial contributions be made to her favorite charity, The Hacker Classic, either through hackerclassicytown.com or through the funeral home.

