Loretta M. York, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta M. York, 81, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Loretta was born November 21, 1939, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Charles and Esther Lindsay Huzicko and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Loretta was a bookkeeper who also worked for Giant Eagle for 12 years in the Deli Department, retiring in the early 2000s from the Austintown store.

She loved to play golf and spend time with her family and she also liked doing aqua aerobics and playing cards.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she sang in the choir.

Loretta leaves her husband, Alfred E. York, whom she married July 27, 2001; her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and David Thomas and Brenda and David’s children, Loretta’s grandchildren, Jonathan and Maeghan Thomas, all of Columbus; her siblings, Darlene (Jimmy) Mehle of Struthers, Cathy (Andy) Kosco of Poland, Richard (Penny) Huzicko of Pittsburgh and Michael (Karen) Huzicko of Campbell; four stepchildren, Donna M. (Donald) Isenberg of Austintown, Alfred M. (Cheryl) York of Cortland, Frank A. York of Niles and Ramona (James) Meadows of Boise, Idaho; 13 additional grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Choco, who will miss her dearly.

A brother, Sgt. Chuck Huzicko and a sister, Beverly Pavelko, are deceased.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, there will be no calling hours but family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass which will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

To those who cannot attend the Mass, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Loretta and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.